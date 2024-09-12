Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen began with a dream of wanting to make beer

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen in Naperville offers an array of globally inspired and locally sourced dishes that pair perfectly with their locally made craft beer. The menu focuses on fresh seasonal ingredients, house-made sausages, and shareable plates.

Over a decade ago, Josh Lowry, owner of Miskatonic Brewing, and his business partner wanted to brew beer. So they did – in their homes. “We started out as most craft brewers did, as home brewers, just hobbyists. And then we figured out, like, you could do it and get paid,” said Lowry.

The original taproom is in Darien, but Lowry always wanted a place with a kitchen. Naperville offered the perfect home. “When we’re looking for a second location, we’re both Naperville community members, our kids go to the schools here. And so we always wanted to be in Naperville for our second location, and we always wanted it to have a kitchen.”

12 beers on tap and sausages made in-house

“We have 12 beers of our own on tap that we brew ourselves. We don’t have any guest drafts,” says Lowry. They also have wine on tap. “And the reason we do that is, we are very selective about highlighting whatever wines we want to highlight. So we won’t have the same cabernet every time. But we always want to have a cabernet that we like.”

When it comes to the food, the restaurant will have at least five kinds of sausages on the menu. All sausages are made in-house.

“We also work hand in hand with farms in the area,” adds Lowry. “There’s about six or seven farms within 70 miles of here that we get as much of our produce as we can. And we always use, you know, brunch or other features to highlight what’s seasonally available right now. So you might always find a cheese item on our small plate menu, but that cheese is going to change with the seasons.”

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen is located at 47 E. Chicago Ave, Ste 120 in Naperville, near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Washington Street, with the entrance on Washington street.

Host: Katie Wood, Downtown Naperville Alliance

Guest: Josh Lowry, Owner, Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen