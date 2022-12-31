Was New Years’ Resolution to read more? We’ve got you covered! 630 Naperville is on location at Anderson’s Bookshop to learn more about some of the hottest New Books for the New Year. Owner, Becky Anderson, chats the top 2023 new fiction and nonfiction books you need to add to your cart now!

Becky Anderson’s Top 2023 New Fiction Books

Becky Anderson’s Top 2023 New Nonfiction Books

630 Naperville Guest

Becky Anderson, Owner-Anderson’s Bookshops

About Anderson’s Bookshops

Anderson’s Bookshops’ history dates back to 1875, when Wickel Pharmacy opened in Naperville. Now a separate business on Jefferson Avenue, the bookshop boasts a second location in Downers Grove, a bookfair company, and a toyshop. The Anderson family has owned and run the store for going on six generations, making us the oldest single-family-run bookstore in the country, but they have always prided themselves on their passion for and knowledge of books for all ages. Their exceptional customer service is a highlight of what makes independent businesses so vital to the community. Stop by to find your next great read, gift, or toy!

