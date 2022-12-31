Was New Years’ Resolution to read more? We’ve got you covered! 630 Naperville is on location at Anderson’s Bookshop to learn more about some of the hottest New Books for the New Year. Owner, Becky Anderson, chats the top 2023 new fiction and nonfiction books you need to add to your cart now!
Becky Anderson’s Top 2023 New Fiction Books
- Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie, Naomi Alderman, Leigh Bardugo, Alyssa Cole, Lucy Foley, Elly Griffiths, Natalie Haynes, Jean Kwok, Val McDermid, Karen M. McManus, Dreda Say Mitchell, Kate Mosse, Ruth Ware
- Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
- Signal Fires by Dani Shapiro
- This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
- The Whalebone Theatre by Joanna Quinn
Becky Anderson’s Top 2023 New Nonfiction Books
- I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
- And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle by Jon Meacham
- Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files by Deb Perelman
- Light Through the Trees: Photographs at The Morton Arboretum by Peter J. Vagt
630 Naperville Guest
Becky Anderson, Owner-Anderson’s Bookshops
About Anderson’s Bookshops
Anderson’s Bookshops’ history dates back to 1875, when Wickel Pharmacy opened in Naperville. Now a separate business on Jefferson Avenue, the bookshop boasts a second location in Downers Grove, a bookfair company, and a toyshop. The Anderson family has owned and run the store for going on six generations, making us the oldest single-family-run bookstore in the country, but they have always prided themselves on their passion for and knowledge of books for all ages. Their exceptional customer service is a highlight of what makes independent businesses so vital to the community. Stop by to find your next great read, gift, or toy!
