Rosie’s Home Cookin’ serves up family favorites

Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is a veteran-owned and operated business in Naperville, inspired by classic diners of America’s history.

“We wanted to have a diner that looked like they used to,” says owner-operator and Marine veteran Lynn Lowder, “we want to have good food and service and want to honor people. Like I said, I’m a marine. So that’s the environment you see here now.”

Apple pancakes and fluffy omelets

A signature dish at Rosie’s Home Cookin’ is the apple pancakes. Made with granny smith apples and a sugar and cinnamon glaze, the dish is apple pie meets a pancake. Other breakfast items include omelets, skillets, biscuits, waffles, and French toast. The omelets feature whipped eggs and are baked off to ensure a fluffy finished product.

It’s more than breakfast on the menu. Lunch includes burgers, sandwiches, soups, and chili.

The inspiration of “Rosie the Riveter”

Norman Rockwell’s “Rosie the Riveter” represents the strength and grit of the American people during WWII. “So why are we named ‘Rosie’s’?” reads the Rosie’s Home Cookin’ website. “As one of our nation’s icons known for her depiction of grit and brawny strength during WWll, Norman Rockwell’s image of “Rosie the Riveter” received mass distribution on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post on Memorial Day, May 29, 1943. Our restaurant celebrates and holds a space for all veterans who proudly and bravely protected our country.”

Host: Chris Grano, Naper Bites

Guest: Lynn Lowder, Owner Operator – Rosie’s Home Cookin’