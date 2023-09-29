The Naperville Police Department’s strong community partnership

Naperville routinely lands on national safest city lists, a cherished accomplishment that has contributed to Naperville also being named one of the best cities in the country to live, raise a family, and retire. Where does that low crime rate and overall sense of safety come from? A high-functioning, proactive law enforcement agency is part of the answer. Community partnership is another critical component.

Residents aware of the types of crimes in their city are more likely to practice situational awareness, report suspicious activity to police, and take proactive steps to avoid victimization. This, in turn, reduces the opportunity for crime and helps prevent criminals from targeting our town.

Fortunately, opportunities for residents to interact with police, learn what’s going on in their community, and partner with law enforcement are abundant in Naperville!

Opportunities to interact with the Naperville Police Department

Every positive interaction between a police officer and a resident provides the opportunity to share information and build trust. Each year, the police department hosts the following free events to enjoy some face-to-face time with residents in a non-emergency situation:

Chat with the Chief – Multiple chats are held throughout the year at various times and locations throughout Naperville. Residents are invited to stop by these informal open houses to speak with Chief Arres or another member of the police department’s administration about anything that’s on their minds.

Citizens Police Academy – Two 10-week academies are held each year for adults and one six-week academy is held each summer for youth. These programs give participants an in-depth view of the department and hands-on experience in patrol operations, evidence collection, firearms training, investigations, and more.

Group presentations/meetings – NPD offers free community presentations and training upon request. Available topics include current crime trends and crime prevention, active shooter response, technology safety, and more.

National Night Out – A well-attended community kick-off event hosted by NPD typically precedes individual events in more than 40 neighborhoods on National Night Out, all in the name of strengthening the police/community partnership.

Public Safety Open House – This fall family favorite is a collaboration with the Naperville Fire Department. It features safety information, activities and giveaways, food trucks, and demonstrations by Naperville’s public safety teams.

Opportunities to learn from the Naperville Police Department

The Naperville Police Department places a high value on transparency and regularly shares, communicates, and collaborates with the citizens of Naperville. Here are a few ways residents can receive information from the department:

Facebook and Twitter – The police department maintains active accounts on these popular social media platforms to provide the public with crime updates, crime prevention information, and department news.

Press Releases – Anyone can sign up to receive press releases from the City of Naperville, including dozens sent annually by the Naperville Police Department on topics such as recent crimes, arrests, and enforcement campaigns, among others.

Public Safety Incident Map – See Naperville’s crime and police incidents plotted visually on an interactive map that allows users to customize their desired time frame and location and the types of incidents they’re interested in seeing. The map is updated throughout the day as new reports are approved.

Open Data Portal – Incidents reported to or by the Naperville Police Department are available as raw datasets on the City of Naperville’s Open Data Portal, updated daily.

Crime stats – Twice yearly, the Naperville Police Department releases an overview of local crime statistics to the public. These reports are posted on the department’s website and include raw numbers and analysis of current trends.

Opportunities to partner with the Naperville Police Department

Partnership can mean something different to everyone, so Naperville PD offers both big and small opportunities to do their part to help ensure the ongoing safety of the community. Here are a few ways residents can partner with the department: