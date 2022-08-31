Why Sportsmanship is Essential

Park It host, Sameera Luthman is on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ Nike Sports Complex. She is joined by Director of Recreation Andrea Coates to discuss the importance of sportsmanship and its impact on players, coaches, referees, and parents. The duo talk about the critical nature of this issue and how we all (both adults and children) must work together toward establishing a better and more respectful environment.

Three Tips for Promoting Good Sportsmanship

1) Attitude is everything-keep it positive.

2) Support your teammates-never criticize someone for trying.

3) Respect the other team and officials.

