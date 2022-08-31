Why Sportsmanship is Essential

Park It host, Sameera Luthman is on location at the Naperville Park Districts’ Nike Sports Complex. She is joined by Director of Recreation Andrea Coates to discuss the importance of sportsmanship and its impact on players, coaches, referees, and parents. The duo talk about the critical nature of this issue and how we all (both adults and children) must work together toward establishing a better and more respectful environment.
Three Tips for Promoting Good Sportsmanship
Park It Guest
Andrea Coates, Director of Recreation-Naperville Park District
About the Naperville Park District
Created in 1966, the Naperville Park District is an independent, municipal agency serving the recreation needs of its residents. The District is one of only 1% of park districts across the country to be nationally accredited through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). The Naperville Park District’s mission is to provide recreation and park experiences that promote healthy lives, healthy minds and a healthy community. The District maintains and operates more than 2,400 acres with 136 parks and provides more than 7,500 recreational classes, teams, events and performances annually. Included within the District’s operations are two championship golf courses, a multitude of playgrounds, trails, athletic courts and sports fields, Fort Hill Activity Center, Knoch Knolls Nature Center, two inline skating and skateboarding facilities, the Millennium Carillon, a paddleboat quarry, historic Centennial Beach, and the beautiful Riverwalk.
