Ackerman Agency offers clients 40 years of industry experience

Ackerman Insurance Group Inc. (Ackerman Agency), has over 60 years of combined insurance industry experience! The Ackerman Agency staff utilizes that experience to help their individuals and families identify correct coverages and coverage levels, on a “case-by-case” basis. In addition, their experience helps clients in combatting rate increases and manage their way through a claim. The staff enjoys the opportunity to support those they serve.

The Ackerman Agency focuses on clients

Another area of their expertise, helps clients understand the variables that impact their insurance rates. These variables may be able to be influenced by the individual, resulting in more affordable insurance costs. Dwain Ackerman, opened his first AAA Agency in Michigan in 1989. He subsequently opened the first “MEEMIC” agency in Illinois in 2014. While Meemic was owned by the Auto Club Group (AAA), Meemic was specifically designed for the employees of the education industry. After 9 years of building the Agency, the Ackerman Agency has expanded its offering to include AAA Insurance and Membership products once again. This opportunity not only expands the potential customer base they serve, it strengthens the long-term commitment to those in the education industry. They continue to provide highly competitive automobile insurance, motorcycle and RV Insurance, homeowner’s insurance, life insurance, and AAA Memberships.

Dedication to community service

The Ackerman Agency has supported and will continue to support the communities they serve through volunteerism, fundraising, and even substitute teaching when time permits. The Agency has been a long-time donor to the Education Community, Special Olympics, and other foundations in Du Page, Kane, Will and Kendall Counties.

Communication is the key to a productive relationship between an insured and their agency. So don’t be surprised, when you call the office and find you are speaking with an actual person.