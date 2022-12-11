Amber’s Traveling Massage Provides Mobile Services

Amber’s Traveling Massage is a full-service massage company that travels to homes and businesses all over Illinois. They know mobility and flexibility are important to their clients, and so they focus on making services convenient by coming to you! During a massage, clients can fully relax in their own space instead of stressing over traffic, childcare, or other barriers that may restrict them from receiving quality massage services.

Who Can Benefit from Massage?

The group at Amber’s Traveling Massage truly believes anyone and everyone can benefit from a massage for relaxation or for treatment of an illness or an injury. For each service, they provide massage tables, sheets, cream, pillows for legs, and music, and offer discounts for those who provide their own equipment.

Massage Services

They offer many different types of massages such as:

Swedish massage

Sports massage

Deep Tissue massage

Canine Myo-Manipulative Functional Therapy (also known as dog massage)

Prenatal massage

Corporate chair massage

Private parties (weddings, birthdays, and holidays)

Massage Specials

They offer gift certificate specials and package specials for the holidays. Gift certificates are $20-$60 off depending on which deal you select. For their package specials, you will receive $30-$120 off each session and they add a few free sessions to your package. They are also proud to offer clients a loyalty program that after so many massages you get a discount – or even a free massage. They have a wonderful referral program as well.

Learn more about the team, the specials, and book your massage service today.

Business Connection Guest

Amber Cooperman, CEO and Licensed Massage Therapist – Amber’s Traveling Massage

Amber’s Traveling Massage

(630) 796-0819

amberstravelingmassage.com

To watch more Business Connection episodes click here.