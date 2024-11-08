Daunted by Medicare? Peterson Health and Wellness can help

RuthAnne B. Peterson, owner of Peterson Health and Wellness is a local Medicare consultant, servicing Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties. She assists and enrolls Medicare beneficiaries who are seeking help with their Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage & Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.

“Medicare is a federal health insurance program for seniors aged 65 or older, or individuals under 65 who have certain disabilities and conditions,” says Peterson. Medicare is broken into several parts. The main four parts are Medicare A, B, C, and D.

Part A – hospital and patient coverage

Part B – outpatient services

Part C – Medicare Advantage plan which includes Parts A and B and adds Part D

Part D – prescription drugs

Medicare also includes Medicare Supplement, or Part E, which is primarily regulated on the state level.

Personalized help with Medicare plans

Peterson Health & Wellness provides the one-on-one personal help seniors need in navigating Medicare. Peterson represents the following Medicare insurance plans:

Humana

BlueCross BlueShield

Cigna

Aetna

Devoted

Mutual-of-Omaha

“I took on the Medicare business over 10 years ago,” says Peterson, “and I really love what I do because I really look forward to educating consumers about Medicare because I know it can be very daunting at first, and I like to advocate for them when they have issues as they try to implement and learn their plans.”

Peterson can help clients with billing issues, hospital or doctor visits, or medication delivery.

“I’m the individual that will go the extra mile,” says Peterson. “I’m like that adult daughter. I will get on the phone with the entities and try to troubleshoot and figure out what the issues are so that my Medicare beneficiaries don’t have to do that on their own. They don’t have to worry about 800 numbers. They call me directly. They have direct access to me.”

Host: Liz Spencer – Business Connection

Guest: RuthAnne B. Peterson, Owner – Peterson Health and Wellness, (630) 923-4023