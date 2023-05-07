Dutchman Heating & Cooling focuses on service

Dutchman Heating and Cooling is a Christian-owned company that has been in business since 1975. Mike and Bakker purchased the company (at that time called Pent Air) in September 2005. Since then it has grown in many ways and expanded its service offerings.

Proudly serving clients

They maintain, repair, and replace heating and cooling systems for residential and commercial properties. These systems include air purification and humidity products to help create a healthy environment. The team is known for very friendly and exceptionally well-trained service. The Dutchman team has won numerous awards for their commitment to excellence and for providing services the right way! Some of the services they offer are:

Proudly serving the community

The Naperville area community has been a great place to raise a family and run a business and they believe in giving back. They are involved in many local nonprofit organizations including Special Spaces, Chamber630, the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, and NCTV17.

Dutchman Heating & Cooling, Inc

400 East Ogden

Naperville, IL 60563

(630) 961-2220

dutchmanheating.com

Business Connection welcomed guest Mike Bakker, President/Owner of Dutchman Heating & Cooling, Inc.