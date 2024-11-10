Food, art, and entertainment at The Matrix Club

Take a journey of global culture at The Matrix Club. The journey begins at The Dhrishti Center For Performing Arts. The Center features music, dance shows, fine plays of all genres, niche events, and art exhibits. It houses interactive training venues, including an acting studio. The acclaimed Dhrishti brand brings in artists from all over the world to create exquisite experiences for you.

“‘Dhrishti’ is a yogic term, a term from yoga, and what it means is ‘a lingering vision,’” says Madan Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of The Matrix Club. “When you look at something, you have a long term vision of it.”

The versatility of the grand ballroom at The Matrix Club

The journey continues into the grand ballroom. The large, customizable space with a pre-reception area offers a variety of services:

Weddings and pre-wedding events

Corporate events and conventions

Concerts and shows

Charity fundraisers and social events

“The grand ballroom has been conceived as a space that is very flexible and multidimensional,” says Kulkari, “and equipped with the best sound and light systems. We have a special lighting system in the ceilings which can adapt to the mood and the colors of the event.”

Global cuisine and entertainment at The Matrix Room and Meg’s Lounge

The Matrix Room is the restaurant inside The Matrix Club and features a rotating menu of global cuisine. Open six days a week, excluding Mondays, the restaurant is open for guests to come in and enjoy.

“We have various offerings during the course of the week,” says Kulkarni. “We have different themed brunches. We have dinners with a very fine menu. It’s a very interesting space. I can’t talk about it enough.”

The Matrix Club is located at 808 S Rte. 59, Naperville, IL 60540

Host: Liz Spencer – Business Connection

Guest: Madan Kulkarni, Founder and CEO of The Matrix Club