Holistic health and wellness with Four Branches Health Solutions

Four Branches Health Solutions is a holistic health and wellness practice serving Chicago’s western suburbs. Conveniently located near I-355, I-88, and downtown Lisle, their goal is to contribute to the health and well-being of the local communities by offering a unique and effective combination of alternative medicine services.

Services comprise a full suite of Chinese Medicine modalities

Manager and Chief Clinician Greg Bell is a certified acupuncturist and offers the following in Chinese Medicine:

Acupuncture – both traditional, channel-based acupuncture and local, orthopedic-style needling, also known as dry-needling

Cupping & gua sha – tool-mediated soft tissue work involving suctioning or scraping an area of the body to promote circulation, relax tight musculature, and remove connective tissue obstructions.

Herbal medicine – a long-standing and sophisticated tradition enabling the herbalist to provide patients with herbal formulas tailored to their individual needs.

Traditional Chinese Medicine paired with skilled manual therapy

In many cases, there is simply no substitute for skilled manual therapy in the treatment of musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction. Four Branches Health Solutions offers the following:

Clinical bodywork – a unique hands-on treatment drawing upon traditional and modern massage/manual therapy techniques and corrective exercise.

Health coaching – counseling sessions designed to reorient the patient to the essentials of self-care, identify where they can make improvements in those essential areas, and empower them with effective and sustainable strategies for healthful change.

Greg Bell, Manager and Chief Clinician at Four Branches Health Solutions

Bell has been a practicing acupuncturist since 2010 working alongside chiropractors, physical therapists, personal trainers, massage therapists, and other acupuncturists in high-volume clinics. In his management of patient care, he emphasizes making sure his patients feel heard and understood, and that they get relief as quickly as possible.

His clinical experience has given him an appreciation for the benefits of collaborating with other healthcare providers in managing patient care. Greg has treated a wide range of complaints in his years of practice, but his main specialty is the treatment of pain and orthopedic conditions.

Host: Liz Spencer – Business Connection

Guest: Greg Bell, Manager and Chief Clinician at Four Branches Health Solutions