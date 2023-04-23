JB Architecture Group embraces the future while celebrating 30 years

After working for several firms in the early 80’s, Jonathan Bieritz made the choice in 1989 to join one of the largest and most successful custom home builders and developers in Naperville as their in-house architect. It was while working with this builder that he was able to network with other local builders who also desired to engage him for his architectural services. After continuing to work many late-night hours to satisfy the demands of all his commitments, it was time for Jon to go out on his own and create JB Architecture Group, Inc.

Celebrating 30 years

JB Architecture Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 with Jon as the only employee and sole proprietor. Now, as JB Architecture is celebrating its 30th anniversary, the firm has grown to eight employees including a licensed architect, project managers, office administrators, and a full-service construction management staff. While their roots thrive in architectural soil, their branches have extended beyond the drafting table and into every aspect of the construction industry. From designing and building new custom single-family homes, renovations, and additions, to developing plans for commercial offices, restaurants, and healthcare facilities, JB Architecture has become a familiar name in the Naperville construction community. With their original office, which was located on Washington Street, and their current location in the Design Pointe Shopping Center on Route 59, JB Architecture Group is a company proud to call Naperville its hometown.

The JB Architecture Group, Inc. focuses on clients

Jon’s approach with his clients has always been to be honest and forthright in what to expect during the progression of a project and to be open to client comments and suggestions to be certain their ideas become reality. This dedication to working with a client versus for a client is proven positive with the multiple awards and 5-star reviews on houzz.com and the great testimonials on their website, jbarchitecture.com. Along with the thousands of jobs JB Architecture has had the privilege to be a part of, they have also found time to give back to their community by donating several hours of work with non-profit organizations such as the Hesed House Homeless Shelter and Jennings Terrace retirement center both located in Aurora. As JB Architecture Group, Inc. begins its third decade of existence, Jon and his staff are embracing the future which is made more exciting every day with the new trends, technologies, and people they work with.

