Oasis Senior Advisors is a trusted partner for senior living

The mission at Oasis Senior Advisors is to reduce the time and stress on seniors and their families when searching for alternative living options, services, or resources to help meet their needs.

Staff make every effort to determine what makes each senior unique and provide guidance so they may find a “perfect fit” community, or service, that best suits their needs. Oasis Senior Advisors will be there every step of the way. Advisors are available after hours and on weekends, when there can be less resources to call. One call to Oasis Senior Advisors can provide many options and solutions. Their services are free.

The Oasis five step approach

Oasis Senior Advisors simplifies the process of identifying the right place for you or your loved one with the following five step program:

Start with a no-obligation consultation Understand the client’s needs and preferences Determine funding options Get personalized options and resources Community tours and providing support

Meet the team

Owner Jennifer Conniff has 30 years of long-term care experience. Working in home community based care, older adult protective services, Independent, Assisted, Memory Care and Skilled Care. She uses her knowledge of the industry to help educate, guide and be your advocate.

Alan Hoffman is a Certified Senior Advisor, working as an Advisor for nice plus years. His dedication and compassion set him apart as a highly respected advisor and advocate. Covering Naperville, Aurora and the West Suburbs.

Hosted by Liz Spencer, Business Connection introduces viewers to the names and faces of Naperville area entrepreneurs and business owners.