Orion STEM Schools pioneers STEM & entrepreneurship education

Orion STEM Schools are a testament to the convergence of cutting-edge STEM disciplines and holistic education. Their mission goes beyond mere academic proficiency; they are dedicated to nurturing visionary, innovative, and compassionate leaders of the future. With a strong belief that education knows no conventional boundaries, Orion STEM Schools empower students to excel intellectually and ethically.

Innovation in the classroom and beyond

At the forefront of educational innovation, Orion is proud to introduce initiatives such as a Medical Science Curriculum designed for students in the early learning stages. This innovative approach extends further, encompassing exposure to diverse career opportunities and the early cultivation of vital life skills, including financial literacy. By seamlessly integrating rigorous STEM subjects with a focus on social-emotional intelligence, Orion is shaping a generation of students adept at navigating the challenges of an increasingly technological world while remaining grounded in values such as kindness, compassion, and resilience.

The holistic educational approach

Orion’s unwavering dedication to holistic development acknowledges that emotional intelligence is as pivotal as academic prowess. Their curriculum strikes a harmonious balance between the rigors of science and the cultivation of essential soft skills. This approach instills an entrepreneurial spirit and fosters an empowered mindset, ensuring that students emerge as well-rounded individuals ready to make meaningful contributions to society.

In this exciting phase of building their educational foundation, Orion STEM Schools invite the community to join them in their mission. Together, they aim to shape an educational environment where innovation flourishes, values are held in high regard, and every student’s boundless potential is realized to the fullest.

Orion STEM Schools

507 Perla Avenue

Naperville, IL 60563

(855) 457-7275

orionstem.org

Business Connection welcomed guest Selvei Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Orion STEM Schools.