Holiday Parade of Lights 2022 Shines

November 28, 2022
The annual Holiday Parade of Lights hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, returned to Downtown Naperville on Friday, November 25, 2022. The weather was perfect as the popular parade wove its way through the heart of the city.  This year’s parade featured performances, area groups, and over 40 brightly lit floats.  The festivities concluded with a very special float carrying nonother than Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus. The Clauses stuck around after the parade to visit with lucky local kids at Santa’s Workshop in the Nichols Public Library.

2022 Holiday Parade of Lights Grand Marshalls

The 2022 Holiday Parade of Lights hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, was proud to name Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis the 2022 Holiday Parade Grand Marshalls.  They were selected for their commitment to public service and keeping the Naperville community safe.

How the Holiday Parade of Lights Gives Back

The Holiday Parade of Lights is an annual fundraiser operated by the Rotary Club of Naperville Charities. All net proceeds go to Naperville area non-profits that support the community in meaningful ways by providing:

– Food, housing, and job security
– Mental health awareness
– Victims of child and domestic abuse
– Community programs for at-risk youth

About the Rotary Club of Naperville

Since 1941, the Rotary Club of Naperville has been part of Rotary International to do good in the world through “service above self.” Rotary Club of Naperville members impact lives by engaging in community service and raising funds to support local scholarships, local service organizations, and global humanitarian projects.

Rotary International brings together a global network of community leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. They connect 1.2 million members from more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world.

About the Downtown Naperville Alliance

Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) is an organization dedicated to the economic vitality and quality of life in Naperville’s Central Business District. DNA markets Naperville’s downtown district and advocates for the 300+ businesses that operate there.

