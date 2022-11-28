Holiday Parade of Lights 2022 Shines

The 2022 Holiday Parade of Lights hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville, in partnership with the Downtown Naperville Alliance, presented by IntentGen Financial Partners, was proud to name Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres and Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis the 2022 Holiday Parade Grand Marshalls. They were selected for their commitment to public service and keeping the Naperville community safe.

The Holiday Parade of Lights is an annual fundraiser operated by the Rotary Club of Naperville Charities. All net proceeds go to Naperville area non-profits that support the community in meaningful ways by providing:

– Food, housing, and job security

– Mental health awareness

– Victims of child and domestic abuse

– Community programs for at-risk youth