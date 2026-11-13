Honoring Naperville’s global guardians

When NCTV17 tells a story, the goal is always centered right here at home, shining a light on the people, passion, and spirit that make Naperville thrive.

But every so often, a story begins in our neighborhood and creates ripples that reach around the world.

Global inspiration through sport

One Naperville resident creating change in the world is Emmanuel Rugamba. As a Redhawk, he helped lead Naperville Central High School’s football team to a state championship. He took his passion for sports and leadership across the globe to Rwanda, where he has been instrumental in building and growing flag football programs for young athletes.

He isn’t just introducing a game. He’s building community, leadership, and opportunity for the next generation.

Naperville native fills critical need in Ukraine

When NCTV17 first spotlighted Rima Ziuraitis, a graduate of North Central College, they saw a local leader with an unwavering commitment to helping others in times of crisis.

Today, that mission takes her directly to the front lines in Ukraine. Far beyond our borders, Rima is on the ground delivering critical humanitarian relief, aid, and hope to communities facing unimaginable hardship.

The American Red Cross named her this year’s Global Citizenship Hero.

Her journey shows us what happens when local compassion turns into global courage.

Whether it’s delivering aid on the front lines or empowering youth through sport, Rima and Emmanuel prove that a local story has the power to start a conversation, spark support, and bridge Naperville to the rest of the world.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!