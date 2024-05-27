On Monday, May 27, Naperville gathered downtown for a patriotic parade to kick off the summer and remember those who lost their lives in the US armed forces. The 2024 Memorial Day Parade, presented by Naperville’s Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 and American Legion Post 43, made its way through Downtown Naperville bringing music, floats, and more.

Naperville remembers our fallen heroes

The parade began with a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Before the parade made its way into the heart of Downtown Naperville, the names of men and women whose lives were lost while serving were displayed on banners with their respective conflicts. Then, a wreath was set out in Veteran’s Plaza to represent the fallen heroes of the U.S. Military. One more wreath was set afloat in the river to represent American lives lost in overseas conflict.

Patriotic parade participants pay tribute to veterans and their families

The parade included performances from many area school marching bands and the Naperville Municipal Band. Consisting of over 50 participants, the parade also included many Boy Scout groups, Naperville Responds for Veterans, Veterans in Trolleys, the Aurora Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, and many more.

The 2024 Naperville Memorial Day Parade is one of the many ways the VFW and American Legion pay tribute to this holiday. A full list of events can be found on their website.

