The Naperville Municipal Band kicks off summer concert series

The Naperville Municipal Band performed its first concert of the 2025 summer concert series on June 5. Conductor and Music Director Emily Binder led the band at the Ronald J. Keller Performance Stage in Central Park.

This opening show was titled “Music in the Parks.”

A wide range of songs from classic marches to film soundtracks

Strike Up the Band – George Gershwin, arr. Warren Barker

Landscapes – Rosanno Galante

Eisenhower Park Concert March – Keith Andrews

First Suite in Eb – Gustav Holst Chaconne Intermezzo March

Crescent Meadow – Rob Romeyn

Jurassic Park – John Williams

Country Mile – Naomi Crellin & Edward Fairlie

Chicago Rock and Pop Legends – arr. John Wasson

From Maine to Oregon March – John Philip Sousa

A Day at Disneyland – arr. Mike Story

The First One Hundred and Fifty March – Ronald Keller

Upcoming concerts in Central Park

​The Naperville Municipal Band holds summer concerts each Thursday at 7:30 pm from June through August.

June 12 – Kids Concert (7:00 pm start time)

June 19 – Naperville Municipal Band Big Band

June 26 – Comedy Tonight

July 3 – Let Freedom Ring

July 10 – Dick Wheeler’s 50th Anniversary

July 17 – Naperville Trivia Night

July 24 – The Wonder of Water, DuPage Symphony Orchestra at 6:30, NMB at 7:30

July 31 – Celebration of the Big Band

August 7 – Tone Colors

August 14 – Summer’s End…Memories Begin

About the Naperville Municipal Band

The Naperville Municipal Band has been entertaining the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs in Central Park for over 150 years. The band has grown from a group of dedicated musicians whose vision brought them together in 1859 to its current roster of over 70 members.

The band has played through storms (both literal and political), marched under the blazing sun in countless parades, and provided thousands of hours of entertainment to a grateful public. It has undergone five name changes and raised money for four different band shells, twelve sets of uniforms, benches, music, and guest performers.