2023 Naperville Summer Water Polo Tournaments

While summer is the perfect time to relax in your local pool, these local kids are jumping in for a different challenge. For over twenty years and counting, kids aged 14 and under cannonballed into the pool before showing off their water polo skills, competing for the Naperville West Suburban Summer Water Polo League.

“It’s always great to see from the seven- to eight-year-olds who played on Sunday through Wednesday. Seeing the growth over the years and seeing them once they get to high school next spring, it’s always exciting seeing the program’s growth over the years,” said Naperville North girls Water Polo head Coach Andy McWhirter.

Major prep for High School water polo

Naperville North girls water polo coach Andy McWhirter has been in charge of the tournament for several years and is excited to see kids from the 11U Boys, 14U Girls, and 14U Co-Ed succeed. Many of the athletes finishing up at the 14U level will take their water polo talents to one of our five area high schools. Having this experience is huge before taking that next step as Naperville boasts some of the premiere water polo teams in the state with Naperville North, Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley all earning State trophies over the past ten years.

“It brings that background so when they get to high school, they get the basics down, and they can start pushing themselves to that next level to compete at high school and beyond,” said McWhirter.

Kids return to their old stomping grounds

Naperville North was the host of the two 14U championships, while Cress Creek Country Club hosted the 11U finals. Past and present high school water polo players coach each team and level who are former members of their respective clubs. Returning to their old stomping grounds excites them and brings back memories of when they developed their own passion for the sport.

“Being back playing outside reminds me of how I used to play. High school polo is so different. It has losses, but sometimes you forget why you’re doing it, but then I come back here, and this is the sport I grew up loving. These are the kids I want to have good experiences with, and this is why water polo is so fun and what it’s meant to be,” said Saybrook Sharks Co-Head Coach Bethany Towers.

“I just love these kids they’re super dedicated to the sport, and you can tell they love it. They just come, work hard, and get the results they need,” said Saybrook Sharks Co-Head Coach Jacob Podkasik.

Familiar teams in the championship games

Last season it was Saybrook who won the championships at all levels, but this year the Sharks went two for three with victories in both 14U title games, while Naper Carriage Hill brought home the 11U boys crown. Maplebrook 2 finished as the runner-up for 14U Girls, followed by Hobson West for 14U Co-Ed. While everyone is looking to end the season on top, the main goal of the league is always to have fun and improve their skills as many have been playing with each other since they were old enough to compete.

“We’ve all been playing together for five years, we all know how we play, and we are all friends. It helps when we know what we’re playing with and know all of our strengths,” said Saybrook 14U girl’s team member Sadie Papa.

“I’ve known these people for years before joining Saybrook, so it’s just instant chemistry,” added Brendan Wickett a team member of the 14 U Co-Ed Saybrook Sharks.

“We always have the best coaches, we always work very well as a team and work hard in practices,” said Saybrook Sharks team member Mason Hill.

Bright future for Naperville water polo

For now, the next generation of summer water polo coaches and potential high school State champions celebrate the end of another successful summer of outstanding competition.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!