Naperville Area Athletes Celebrate Fall Signing Day

Dozens of local athletes and schools celebrated the 2022 Fall Signing Day at four of our local schools this week, which began on November 9th. Naperville North will hold an early signing ceremony on November 29th while Waubonsie Valley will celebrate their first signing day of the year in February. The athletes who made their college selections official by signing on the dotted line are listed below.

Benet Academy Fall Signing Day Athletes

Lenee Beaumont – Girls Basketball – Indiana University

Shannon Clark – Girls Soccer – University of Denver

Aidan Dentice – Boys Track and Field – Holy Cross

Brinkley Douglas – Girls Soccer – Richmond University

Olivia Duray – Girls Soccer – Pitt

Annie Eschenbach – Girls Volleyball – Xavier

Braden Fagbemi – Basketball – John Hopkins University

Andy Nash – Basketball – Carthage College

Lauren Obrochta – Club Gymnastics – Iowa State University

Nathan Olson – Boys Lacrosse – Belmont Abbey College

Jake Perrino – Basketball – Bradley University

Natalie Stasny – Girls Tennis – Michigan State University

Sadie Sterbenz – Girls Soccer – Middle Tennesse State University

Peyton Turner – Girls Volleyball – University of Texas-San Antonio

Jamie Weber – Girls Lacrosse – Garner Webb University

Metea Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes

Jaeddan Gamilla – Boys Swimming – Michigan

Kira Hutson – Girls Volleyball – Florida

Jayden Malone – Baseball – John A. Logan College

Brenda Reynaga – Girls Volleyball – Binghamton University

Naperville Central Fall Signing Day Athletes

Katie Amato – Girls Basketball – Carthage College

Colin Barczi – Baseball – Vanderbilt

Ella Burke – Girls Soccer – University of Cincinnati

Lauren Collins – Girls Swimming – Kansas University

Kendall Lenz – Softball – UW-Eau Claire

Pambos Nicoloudes – Baseball – UIC

Megan Norkett – Girls Soccer – Northwestern

Neuqua Valley Fall Signing Day Athletes

Katelyn Chiu – Girls Volleyball – Denison University

Skylar Fildew – Girls Volleyball – St. Olaf College

Ainsley Greever – Club Gymnastics – University of Arizona

Carissa Hamilton – Girls Cross Counttry – Bradley

Anna Karubas – Girls Swimming – Northern Michigan

AJ McEneany – Baseball – South Suburban Community College

Gavin O’Brien – Boys Volleyball – Loyola University

Samantha Shannon – Club Gymnastics – Central Michigan University

Mark Wagner – Baseball – Parkland Community College

Josh Wenz – Baseball – George Washington University

