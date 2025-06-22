Naperville Little League gets kids into the swing of baseball with the Challenger League

For over 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given thousands of local kids the opportunity to play America’s pastime every spring. After nearly two decades of dormancy, the Challenger League returned to Naperville this spring, providing kids with intellectual or physical challenges a chance to compete on the diamond in front of their friends and family.

After moving from San Jose, California, new Naperville resident Shawn Greene and his son Holden got the ball rolling by helping the Naperville Little League revive the Challenger League for those looking for an opportunity to participate in their baseball-loving community.

“This year, Shawn Greene and his son Holden came to a board of directors meeting and asked about our Challenger program. Of course, we didn’t have one at the time, so they inquired as to whether or not they could restart the program. And, we thought it was a good idea,” said Naperville Little League Board of Directors member Jim Meurer. “We had to coordinate with the Naperville Park District and the Western DuPage Special Recreations Group to make sure we would not be duplicating anything they were already doing. We found out we wouldn’t be, so we were given the green light to resurface the program with new leadership under Shawn and his son Holden.”

Shawn and Holden Greene get the Challenger League back up and running

“It’s a big baseball community. Naperville Little League is a huge little league. I mean, we came from a really small one to Naperville, where Little League covers a pretty large city here. And so we thought with probably siblings or other people, neighbors, and such that really loved baseball would have the opportunity to come out and play,” said Challenger League coach Shawn Greene.

With Molex joining Naperville Little League as a sponsor, interest was significant from the start, with over two dozen local players from 1st through 12th grade signing up to play the four-game schedule.

“We’re really fortunate to have 27 players out this year, which just was way beyond expectations,” said Greene. And then, also with other little league players and other divisions, to have them come out and experience it and share it with, the players in the Challenger division. So it’s been a huge success. Had four games this year, hopefully next year, have maybe a couple more and continue to grow on this year.”

Naperville Little Leaguers lend a helping hand

The Challenger League does more than provide these local athletes a chance to play baseball; it allows them to interact with current Naperville Little League players, who help them learn more about the game and make new friends.

“So on game day, people show up, right around game time, and do about 15 minutes to warm up. So we teach how to properly throw a baseball, take a little bit of grounders, depending on the player’s ability. Partner them up with a buddy who will be with him the rest of the game,” Greene explained. “The buddy usually comes from a different division, and a lot of times 10 to 12-year-old. Sometimes we have some people in the junior league as well. That buddy helps the player field, helps keep them safe as well, depending on the player’s skill level, and then runs the bases with them. So it’s a real partnership. And, I think for me, that’s one of the best parts about this league.”

“Many people think that Little League is only what you see on television in August, with all the kids playing at Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. But what a lot of people don’t realize is there’s a whole Challenger organization and effort within Little League nationwide,” said Jim Meurer. “And at the Little League World Series each August, there is a Challenger game that is played at Volunteer Stadium. In 2011, I was fortunate enough as an umpire, part of the umpire crew, to participate in that Challenger game, and it’s one of the most rewarding games I’ve ever been involved in.”

The Challenger League is a big hit for local families

The weekly games were a hit for the Challenger League players, coaches, buddies, and families taking it all in from the bleachers.

“Lots of smiles. People are really excited when they show up. And, you know, just the fans. It’s amazing to see how many friends and families come out to these games. Overflow in the bleachers, chairs set up everywhere. So it’s just really great. We take a picture after the game every week, and it’s just smiles from ear to ear with the players,” said Greene.

After hitting a home run with the inaugural season, there could be opportunities for more players and more local communities in future seasons for the Challenger League.

“I think, if we get more players out, we can even get teams against each other who are at similar skill levels. And there are even opportunities to play other Challenger programs in the western suburbs, for example. There are a couple of other ones that exist. So I think those are goals that we can strive for in future years. But more than anything, just continue to have this opportunity for kids that otherwise wouldn’t have it.”

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.