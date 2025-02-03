Naperville native Nicky Lopez signs minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs

After spending the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, Naperville native Nicky Lopez hopes to spend 2025 a little further north after singing a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Nicky Lopez looks for a chance to play ball close to home

Known for his strong and versatile infield defense, the two-time Gold Glove nominee will be in the mix to earn a role off the bench for the Cubs when Spring Training begins later this month.

At the plate last season, Lopez hit .241 with one home run, 12 doubles, and 21 RBI in 445 plate appearances.

The Cubs recently traded infield prospect Luis Vazquez to the Baltimore Orioles last week, before turning to the former Naperville Central star to provide extra middle infield depth. Lopez, 29, is entering his seventh season in the MLB after making his debut back in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals.

In addition to the Royals and White Sox, Lopez spend the second half of the 2023 season with the Atlanta Braves before being traded to the Sox last offseason.

Battling for the bench role

Heading into spring training, the Cubs have gold glovers Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner locking into the starting shortstop and second base spots respectively. However, Hoerner underwent offseason wrist surgery, which could delay his ability to return to the diamond in time for Opening Day. 2023 first round draft pick Matt Shaw is currently the favorite to win the Opening Day third base job, but Lopez could provide insurance at the hot corner if Shaw is not ready for the every day job.

Lopez will compete for a roster spot with fellow infielders Gage Workman, Vidal Brujan and recently signed veteran Jon Berti. If Nicky Lopez is able to make the Cubs roster, he will be eligible to make $1.5 million this season.

The Chicago Cubs report to Spring Training in Mesa, Arizona on February 9th.