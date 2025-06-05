Naperville resident and college hockey National Champion Zack Sharp throws out first pitch at White Sox game

“It’s super cool, this is my first time on a Major League Baseball field, so pretty exciting. Not everyone gets to say through the first pitch out. So it’s an honor and I’m excited,” said Western Michigan Hockey player Zack Sharp.

Naperville resident and NCAA Men’s Hockey National Champion Zack Sharp took to the mound before the Chicago White Sox game against the Detroit Tigers to throw out the first pitch.

“About a week after I won the National Championship, I woke up to a call from the White Sox marketing staff, and it’s a pretty easy answer to say yes, so honored to be doing this,” said Sharp.

From Naperville to a hockey National Championship

Sharp competed as a defenseman for the Western Michigan men’s hockey team, which shocked the hockey world earlier this year by winning its first Division I National Championship 6-2 over Boston University.

Sharp, who recently completed his freshman year with the Broncos, is already making strides by not only becoming a National Champion but also getting the opportunity to become a member of the 2025 CHISOX athletes. CHISOX is an NIL program for collegiate athletes who grew up competing in Illinois. In addition to providing mentorship opportunities and financial incentives, the White Sox invite first year members the chance to throw out a first pitch before a game.

“Just opportunities they provide for a student-athlete like me and opportunities beyond the athlete part, and after-school opportunities they provide us are pretty intriguing, so it was a no-brainer,” said Sharp.

Sharp has played hockey since he was three years old. He played for the Chicago Mission while attending Naperville Central before strapping up his skates for the Broncos. He has spent his entire life in the rink, but this is not the first time he’s thrown a baseball.

“I played a little coach pitch growing up, then it was kind of hard to manage some sports and just stuck with hockey, but still play catch with my buddies here and there, so I’m excited,” said Sharp.

A Sharp future on the ice

Safe to say the first pitch was a strike. With three seasons of eligibility at Western Michigan, Sharp is excited for the opportunity to lead the Broncos back to the Frozen Four and see what comes next in his hockey journey.

“Just see where it takes me, go day by day, that’s the plan, and enjoy the grind, the process, and see where it takes me,” said Sharp.