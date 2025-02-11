Naperville’s Chase Adams breaks U.S. soccer record

Former Naperville Central soccer player Chase Adams made American soccer history last night with a 10-goal performance for the U.S. under-17 men’s national team.

Chase Adams makes history with the U.S. National Team

The 16-year-old Columbus Crew 2 forward’s remarkable achievement came during a 22-0 victory over the Virgin Islands in their opening match of the 2025 U-17 World Cup qualification.

Adams’ spectacular showing included a lightning-fast hat trick, scoring three goals in just four minutes in the first half. His 10-goal performance set a new record for any U.S. player in World Cup qualifying, for both men’s and women’s competitions.

The match also marked the largest margin of victory ever recorded by an American team in World Cup Qualifying at any level.

Next steps in World Cup qualifying campaign

Adams and the U.S. will continue their World Cup qualifying campaign with a matchup against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, before wrapping it up on Saturday against Cuba.

Photo Courtesy: Columbus Crew 2