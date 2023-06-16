NCTV17 Naperville Little League Rookies A Team Adams

For over 70 years, Naperville Little League baseball has given kids in the community a chance to learn the game and share a fun experience with friends old and new. NCTV17 is proud to have sponsored several little league teams each spring for over ten years now.

Eddie Adams Team is riding high going into the playoffs

Eddie Adams is the head coach of the Naperville Little League rookie A team, which is made up from a group of first graders from Patterson elementary school and they are excited about wrapping up the regular season with a win riding into the playoffs. The kids are excited to play the game of baseball and be with their friends on the field. Scores and standings are not kept in the rookie A division, but Coach Adams and his players had a great time playing with the Naperville Little League this spring!

Naperville Little League Championships are approaching

The Naperville Little League City Championship games will be played on June 24th, with six divisions crowning champions throughout the day. Highlights of each of the six City Championship games will be made available on NCTV17.org.

Naperville Little League History

Naperville Little League is open to boys and girls in 1st through 8th grade for each particular school year. The Little League boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

For several years, the Naperville Little League has partnered with the Chicago White Sox, who provide uniforms and hats to the players with White Sox logos. The partnership also allows for more skills training availability and night game opportunities for the participating teams