Are You Feeling Stuck? Life can bring great uncertainty and so many people experienced life changes during the pandemic: jobs, loved ones, homes, and even death. Grief can last longer than expected and getting unstuck is hard. Moving forward can feel impossible, but there is help. Joining Dana on this episode are friends and professionals who discuss intentional ways of changing your mindset, focus, or getting unstuck including self-care and mindset work through therapy, coaching, or counseling.

About Dana

Dana Michelle is a Naperville resident who is passionate about life and living intentionally. Originally from the northern suburbs of Chicago, Dana is a graduate of Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and the University of Chicago Law School. A practicing commercial attorney and mother, Dana divorced in 2015, unleashing a new lease on life. She created, “Dana Being Dana” and brought her unique brand to live first as a live weekly radio show in 2017 on intellectualradio.com. Then in 2019, Dana brought her show to larger television audiences on Naperville Community Television.

She is the co-founder and Director of The Homecoming Challenge, a go-back, give-back campaign originating in 2017 that challenges college alumni to surprise the current freshmen in their old dorm room with words of encouragement and a little love ($20 suggested) whenever alums return to campus.