Gilbert Wagner Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Gilbert Wagner is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

A little background on Gilbert Wagner

I moved to Bolingbrook (D203) in the fall of 2019 with my two boys Geoffrey (22) Peyton (6) and wife Teri (Belgio) from West Chicago where I served 8 years on the D33 school board. I also served on the SASED board of control. I have worked in the HVAC industry since 2000 when I started as a service technician.

Why is Gilbert Wagner running for the Naperville 203 School Board?

I feel that my past school board experience and blue-collar work ethic would be valuable to the D203 school board. I would describe myself as an honest, hard-working genuine family man. Growing up my parents taught me three very important life lessons.

Family is everything and should always come first. If you want something, go out and work for it. Always be honest and true to yourself.

Everything I have done in life has revolved around these three important lessons. In everything I do, I give 110 percent. You will never wonder what I am thinking, I will always give you my honest opinion when asked. I have also learned that you need to listen to hear and respond. Serving on a school board I will put all of these life lessons to work.

