Kristine M. Gericke Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Kristine Gericke is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

A little background on Kristine Gericke

I hold a deep belief in the mission and value of public education. I believe that every child should be welcomed and valued as a unique individual. Education isn’t only about classrooms and books. It is also about instilling a love of learning and helping kids find their own passions.

Why is Kristine Gericke running for the Naperville 203 School Board?

Serving on the Board of Education combines two of my passions: public service and education. I enjoy listening to multiple perspectives, doing my homework, and then coming together with my Board colleagues in a collaborative setting. Advocating for our students, staff, and community has been a privilege. My adult life has been child/student-focused. I held multiple volunteer roles in our schools from the time my son started Kindergarten. I have been active in both Boy and Girl Scouts too. I continue to serve as a CASA in DuPage County.

I have lived in Naperville since 1998. My son and daughter are District 203 graduates having attended our schools K-12. When I am not wearing my Board member’s hat, I work as a Copy Editor. In my free time, I enjoy working in my yard and garden, running (when my knees cooperate), watching baseball, crocheting, and hanging out with my kids.

From NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video was produced by NCTV17 as part of our Meet the Candidates programming. All candidates in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

