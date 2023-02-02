Madhu Uppal City Council Candidate

Madhu Uppal is running for City Council in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Why is Madhu Uppal running for City Council?

I am a true nonpartisan candidate with a depth of experience working with diverse populations. I am well-informed, eager to learn, eager to serve my community, and of impeccable character. I know how to find and maintain a balance between the financial interests with social and environmental issues that our community cares about. I will be your voice on the City Council, not the voice of any political party or agenda.

