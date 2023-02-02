Nag Jaiswal City Council Candidate

Nag Jaiswal is running for City Council in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

A little background on Nag Jaiswal

Engineer. Entrepreneur, Servant Leader.

Naperville resident for 15 years with my wife and three children.

Why is Nag Jaiswal running for City Council?

As a Naperville City Councilman I will: Protect Property Values, Focus on Public Safety, Encourage Economic Growth and Sustainable Development.

I’m an Alumni of Northern Illinois University (EMBA) and Western Michigan University (MS in Electrical Engineering). As a Change Manager and Entrepreneur, I’ve been serving a variety of global businesses, small & large, in different capacities past 28 years. I actively serve on Naperville Human Rights and Fair Housing Commission, Illinois Indian American Advisory Council, ISKCON Naperville, Arya Samaj Chicago & AAEIO.

