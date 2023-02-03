NAHC and Senior Task Force City Council Candidate Forum

The Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation (NAHC) and Senior Task Force hosted a city council forum on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Naperville Municipal Center. This 90-minute forum was moderated by Mark Wright.

The following candidates attended:

Meghna Bansal

Nag Jaiswal

Patrick Kelly

Allison Longenbaugh

Rebecca Malotke-Meslin

Josh McBroom

Ashley South

Ashfaq Syed

Jodi Trendler

Madhu Uppal

Nate Wilson

The forum was divided into three parts. All candidates were asked the same questions and instructed to keep answers under two minutes.

Part 1 – Why would you be a good City Council representative?

Tell the community about yourself and why you think you would be a good City Council representative.

Part 2 – From the Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation

A major and increasing expense for senior citizens and homeowners in Naperville is real estate taxes levied on their homes. While the City has made an effort to minimize the impact of these taxes in its own budget through other revenue streams, this option is not available to other governmental units such as the schools and Park District, two taxing bodies that regularly raise their levies by the amount allowed by law. Zoning and land use, however, which is under the control of the City government, directly impacts not only the equalized assessed property valuation (EAV) but also the division of the levy between residential and commercial properties.

If elected to Council, how will you address the need for a robust commercial tax base to reduce the dependence on homeowners to fund local governments?

Part 2 – From the Naperville Senior Task Force

What are your views on Naperville’s Housing Choice strategy, as described in the Naperville Strategic Plan document?

How should the city balance housing development for all income levels?

Part 3 – Lighting Round featured ten questions with candidates providing a one-word answer

All candidates were given the same questions, starting with a different candidate each time.

