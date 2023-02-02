Patrick Kelly City Council Candidate

Patrick Kelly is running for City Council in the 2023 Naperville Consolidated Election.

A little background on Patrick Kelly

I am the only incumbent City Council Member running for re-election. I first ran for City Council four years ago because I wanted to fill an important role on Council as a local business owner with young children in our public schools, with a vested interest in the long-term stability and prosperity of our city.

Why is Patrick Kelly running for City Council?

I believe I have delivered on my promise to be a voice for residents in every area of Naperville, and I will continue to be an advocate for residents not only on development projects, but also by ensuring that we live in a safe, sustainable, and financially secure community.

