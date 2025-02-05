Meet Amanda McMillen Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Amanda McMillen is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Amanda McMillen is a parent and Licensed Clinical Social Worker

As a mother of four children in District 203 schools, I am deeply invested in the success of our students and the strength of our community. From attending band concerts and lacrosse matches to cheering at volleyball games, I value every opportunity to support our youth in their passions and pursuits.

Professionally, I bring over 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and am a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. I currently serve as the Executive Director of the Alive Center, where I lead efforts to empower youth through innovative programming. Additionally, I am honored to be an appointed member of the Illinois State Board of Education Social Emotional Learning Standards Revision Committee, reflecting my commitment to fostering the mental well-being of our students.

McMillen is running to keep the district as a leader in best educational practices

When I initially ran for the school board in 2021, I felt my background and experience as an LCSW would be beneficial, as the pandemic accelerated the youth mental health crisis and the division around DEI within our community.

In the past four years, I have had an opportunity to learn about the role and impact the School Board has, and I am very proud of the accomplishments and resources the District has made including–reaching pre-pandemic levels of academic achievement; becoming a national leader in Social Emotional Learning, incorporating DEIB goals into every school, purchasing electric buses, and focusing on reducing the district’s carbon footprint, and incorporating safety resources and procedures to keep our children safe while in school.

I am choosing to run again to keep the momentum going so that the district can continue being a leader in best educational practices.

McMillen’s priorities are fiscal responsibility, mental health, and building partnerships

Advocating: for fiscal responsibility and equitable funding not only at a local but also at a state and federal level as well. This includes addressing and reducing unfunded mandates, ensuring resources are available for youth with identified disabilities, and mental health supports for students and staff.

Belonging: Advancing positive mental health and equity for all through a focus of systemic transformation of culture in which all students can find their place and opportunity to excel, and ensure we have the resources to support needs to ensure an equitable learning environment.

Connection: by building partnerships within the community to innovate career readiness for our students in an ever and quickly evolving environment.

