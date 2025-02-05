Meet Jillian Langer Naperville 203 Board Candidate

Jillian Langer is running for the Naperville Community Unit School District 203 Board of Education in the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election.

Jillian Langer is a parent, U.S. Army veteran, and has worked for a corporate immigration law firm

I’m Jillian Langer, a proud District 203 mom, U.S. Army veteran, and passionate community advocate and leader. As a mom to two wonderful daughters in 2nd and 5th grade at Maplebrook Elementary, I truly understand the importance of a supportive educational environment. Over the past six years, I have had the privilege of working closely with District 203 families, teachers, and administrators, always striving to ensure that every voice is heard.

Professionally, I have led Human Resources, Finance, and Accounting at a corporate immigration law firm, and for the last 16 years I have served as an Operations and Project Manager at a forensic engineering firm handling high profile legal matters. I have also held leadership positions at the VFW, which has deepened my commitment to serving those who have served our country.

These experiences have taught me the value of dedication, compassion, and collaboration, qualities I am eager to bring to our school board.

Langer is running to make a positive impact in District 203

When my oldest daughter started elementary school, I dove into volunteering with the hope of supporting her education. What I didn’t realize was that every hour I dedicated was weaving me into a beautiful, unexpected community. I began forming deep, heartfelt bonds with teachers, staff, custodians, bus drivers, and even district leaders. I was so focused on my daughter’s education that I didn’t see I was also gaining a whole new passion and family.

Now, as the Home and School President at Maplebrook for the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of working directly alongside families and many dedicated people at higher levels of the district. My educational background includes a Master’s in Public Health with an emphasis in Epidemiology, and a Bachelor’s in Sociology. This allows me to understand data and how it impacts the outcomes of our children and the staff. This coupled with my professional experience, gives me a unique perspective on current district initiatives. When the opportunity came to run, I passionately felt that my deep rooted connections, my collaborative spirit, and my professional and educational background was the perfect combination that could help make a positive impact in our District 203 community.

Langer’s top priorities are collaboration, teacher and staff support, and a responsible use of resources

I believe in creating a space where every voice is truly heard and respected. My superpower is bringing people together, even when we have competing interests, I make it my mission to ensure everyone feels understood. I avoid confusing school jargon so families can easily engage in the conversation, and I’m committed to “closing the loop” on feedback and inquiries so that every comment is addressed and everyone feels valued.

I firmly believe that our teachers and staff are the backbone of our schools, and they deserve nothing less than unwavering support. Our technology is second to none, but it means nothing if we do not invest in the people making it happen for our kids every day. I want to ensure teachers and staff feel valued, that they are fairly compensated, and truly heard and their expertise is taken into account accurately when big decisions are being made.

I understand that investing time in professional development is key. That means giving our educators and staff ample time for onboarding new initiatives by providing appropriate training so they can easily adapt to challenges like block scheduling. When teachers are well supported, they can focus on what matters most: teaching and nurturing our students.

Our district has consistently been recognized for excellence, and we have stellar resources at our disposal. It’s essential that every dollar is spent where it matters most, on our students, teachers, and families. I ask the tough questions: Are we fairly compensating our professionals? Are we planning thoughtfully, ensuring that the needs of our most vulnerable populations are met?

With my background in data analysis, I excel at breaking down complex trends into clear, measurable outcomes. I’m committed to making sure that our budget is transparent and that every financial decision is backed by solid data. Imagine BOE meetings where families can review clear reports and confidently say, “That’s exactly what I got for my money.” “That’s why I’m here in Naperville, and that’s why I’m choosing District 203.” That level of accountability is crucial. By responsibly managing our resources, we can continue to support our mission of delivering an exceptional education for every student.

A note from NCTV17

The written content above was submitted by the candidate. The video interview was produced by NCTV17 as part of the Meet the Candidates series. All candidates running for the 2025 Naperville Consolidated Election were interviewed using the same question format.

The placement of this interview on our website does not represent an endorsement of the candidate.

Naperville Community Television is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to creating an informed, connected, and empowered community.