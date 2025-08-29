Off Script with Carl Schultz

Carl Schultz went to school at Columbia College Chicago, where he studied Film & Video screenwriting. He joined the NCTV17 team a couple of years out of college and has been with the station since October 2000, making him the longest-serving employee currently on staff. Carl is the station engineer. Let’s go off script and get to know Carl Schultz.

What drew you to NCTV17?

I was working at a Public Access station in another city, but it was only part-time, and I needed a full-time job for the insurance. However, I quickly learned how community-centered Naperville is and NCTV17’s role in it, and the idea of looking elsewhere stopped appealing to me.

What is the best part of working for NCTV17?

There is always something new to learn–either in the community or about the technology we use to celebrate Naperville, so it’s never boring.

Favorite Naperville story?

The Naperville Preservation Society reached out to NCTV17 for help in spotlighting a historic Mid-Century Modern home in Naperville. I learned about the architect Don Tosi and the history of the East Highlands neighborhood in the post-war era. It was a lot of fun spending time in a beautiful house and capturing it on video. The video is on the society’s YouTube page.

What is the most motivating part about being an Engineer?

I’ve always been drawn to creative processes, like writing, photography, or drawing. I’ve also been drawn to scientific progress, like astronomy, physics, or chemistry. It’s tough to explain, but there is a creativity in engineering and problem-solving, where the creative and the analytic come together.

What is your favorite thing to do outside of work?

I picked up woodworking a few years ago, and it’s a satisfying feeling to take raw wood and turn it into something usable, functional, and beautiful.

What advice would you give your 16-year-old self?

Listen to mom and take computer programming classes. Also, invest in Google and Apple (but not Enron).

Lightning Round:

Favorite cuisine? Cajun

Go-to snack? Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Currently watching? Murderbot and Foundation

Early bird or night owl? I want to be a morning person, but I’m a night owl

Siblings? A brother and sister, both older

Pets? Four cats. My wife won’t let us get any more

Preferred genre of music? I don’t have a one, but a good go-to is British New Wave. Taylor Swift and “Weird Al” are both no-skips artists for me

If you had to live in a TV show for a month, which show would it be? The Muppet Show or Star Trek: The Next Generation

Favorite Disney character? Chuuby from Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway in Disney World

Next bucket list item? Trip to New Zealand