Join NCTV17 in telling Naperville’s story

When you watch a video or read a post on NCTV17, you might not always see its impact right away. But over time, you start to feel it—the heartbeat of Naperville. Whether it’s stories about the new Block 59 development, a vibrant Latin Sub(Urban) Art Walk downtown, or memories shared by a WWII veteran, you see the depth and diversity that make this city special.

For 37 years, NCTV17 has been committed to bringing you these stories, connecting and empowering our community with content that’s always free and accessible to everyone. We believe that’s the role of nonprofit, public-service media and we’re committed to keeping all of NCTV17’s content in front of a paywall.

This kind of community-focused journalism takes dedication, talent, and resources. And most importantly, it takes your support. Recently we’ve launched a new Giving campaign that offers several ways you can get involved and keep NCTV17 thriving into the next decade.

Channel Champions is our monthly donor program, perfect for anyone who wants to see local news, sports, talk shows, and event coverage remain a vital part of daily life. Whether you can give $5, $17, or $50 a month, every contribution helps provide a steady foundation for us to keep chronicling what makes Naperville unique.

For those who want to make a bigger impact, there’s The Director’s Circle. Members are a vital partner in supporting the future of independent, nonprofit journalism in Naperville. Starting with an annual gift of $1,000, your support ensures everyone in our community has access to local news on the issues that matter locally.

Or consider a Planned Gift that will empower NCTV17 to deliver community-centered journalism that reflects diverse local voices, starts community conversations, and encourages civic engagement for years to come. This type of gift shows that you believe in the power of nonprofit journalism and that Naperville deserves its own independent and dedicated media outlet.

Every Napervillian has a story about a cherished neighborhood, a favorite local event, or a community hero—featured on NCTV17. We are committed to continuing to be your trusted source of local information that empowers and connects our community. Telling Naperville’s stories in an unbiased, thoughtful, and respectful way!

Please consider becoming a monthly donor, joining the Director’s Circle, or making a legacy gift. Your support makes all the difference.

Thank you for helping us keep Naperville’s stories alive.