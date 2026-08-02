When people think about nonprofits, they often think about organizations that provide food, shelter, education, healthcare, or support for neighbors in need.

What they may not think about is the role local media plays in helping those organizations reach more people.

For 25 years, Spotlight, NCTV17’s talk show featuring local nonprofits, has introduced viewers to the people working every day to make Naperville a better place. Along the way, thousands of residents have discovered causes to support, volunteer opportunities, community events, and organizations they may never have known existed.

That is the value of community storytelling. When people understand the challenges their neighbors are working to solve, they’re more likely to get involved.

Current Spotlight host Joy Kleinhans sees that inspiration firsthand. “I definitely find myself inspired as I’m sitting across the table. I see people looking outside of themselves in a way that’s important, and caring about people that have nothing to give back to them. And I think that’s a really incredible, generous thing for people to do, to give of their time and their resources to try to make other people’s lives better.”

As we approach National Nonprofit Day on August 17th, we’re celebrating the organizations that make Naperville the remarkable community it is.

From arts organizations and youth programs to healthcare providers, education partners, service clubs, and human service organizations, nonprofits touch nearly every part of community life. They solve problems, create opportunities, and improve lives every day.

As Naperville’s nonprofit community media organization, NCTV17 is proud to help share those stories. Whether highlighting a new initiative, introducing a local nonprofit to new audiences, recognizing volunteers, or celebrating community leaders, our goal has always been the same: help people discover ways to get involved in their own community.

That impact is felt by the organizations themselves. As Chad Pedigo, Chief Development Officer at DuPagePads, says, “I love Spotlight. It helps to spread messaging so folks are aware of how they can support, how they can be more involved.”

Over the past 25 years, Spotlight has featured hundreds of local organizations and thousands of community members whose passion and service continue to shape Naperville. Their stories remind us that lasting change rarely comes from one person or one organization. It happens when people work together for the good of their community.

Former Spotlight host Nancy Wiersum summed it up perfectly: “All of them together contribute to the fabric of this healthy, vibrant community. I can’t imagine our community without them, and I can’t imagine our community without this platform for them.”

To every nonprofit leader, volunteer, donor, supporter, and viewer who has been part of Spotlight over the past 25 years, thank you! Here’s to the next 25 years of celebrating the people and organizations that make Naperville stronger.

Spotlight hosts celebrate 25 years. Pictured L-R: Joy Kleinhans, Jane Wernette, Nancy Wiersum. Not pictured: Kandiss Hernandez