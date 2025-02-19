1 dead, 1 hurt in house fire | Scam awareness webinar | Serenity suite

One killed, another injured in south Naperville house fire Tuesday

A Naperville resident was killed and another person injured in a house fire that broke out in south Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the single-family home in the 3500 block of Redwing Court shortly after 3:15 p.m., after receiving multiple calls about the blaze.

Find out more about what happened.

Police step up patrols at neighbors’ urging

The Naperville Police Department is stepping up its patrols near a rental property in the 1100 block of Modaff Road that has been the subject of numerous calls in recent years and is in close proximity to several schools, based on information shared at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Early this month, numerous residents used the council’s public forum portion of the agenda to share their concerns about reduced safety, nuisance behavior, and code violations linked to the home. Residents continued to share those concerns at Tuesday’s meeting, while expressing gratitude for the increased patrols.

Naperville police hosting scam awareness webinar

The Naperville Police Department (NPD) is hosting a scam awareness webinar this month to help alert the public to the latest scams and learn how to protect themselves against them.

The virtual event will be held at noon on Wed., Feb. 26. An NPD financial crimes detective and crime prevention specialist will lead the discussion, noting the most common scams, trends in cryptocurrency, and how to identify the signs of a possible scam. Officials say last year, Naperville residents lost nearly $5.5 million due to scams with people from ages 15 to 91 being targeted.

The webinar is free, and registration is not required. It can be accessed through the city of Naperville’s website. The event will also be recorded for later viewing.

Liam’s legacy: Edward Hospital serenity suite offers solace to grieving parents

A Naperville doctor and his wife are the inspiration behind a new serenity suite to help grieving families at Edward Hospital.

After losing their son Liam during pregnancy in 2018, Dr. Nick Love and his wife Melissa Mickey wanted to help provide better support for other parents in a similar situation.

Take a look inside the serenity suite, and learn how it will help others.

Naperville Central boys bowling seniors roll off careers with State finals appearance

Naperville Central High School seniors Nate Taverna, Tommy Kradenpoth, and Aidan Lee made an immediate impact on the school’s bowling program, helping turn the red and white into State finals contenders.

Now they prepare to graduate as the three all-time pinfall bowlers in school history. Taverna leads the way at 79,282, Kradenpoth at 77,337, and Lee at 61,624.

Learn more about their bowling journeys and the legacy they’ll leave the program.