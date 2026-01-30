$100K damage in house fire | Mesón Sabika on top 100 list | D203 health clinic

Trash bin fire sparks Naperville home blaze, causing $100K in damage

A fire in an outside trash container next to a Naperville home on Thursday sparked a blaze in the exterior of the house that caused more than $100,000 in damage.

Mesón Sabika in Naperville makes top 100 romantic restaurants list

Mesón Sabika in Naperville has been named among the top 100 romantic restaurants in the country by OpenTable.

The restaurant reservation website based its rankings on diner reviews. The Naperville restaurant was one of only four in Illinois to be listed.

City seeks volunteers to serve on boards and commissions

The city of Naperville is looking for residents who would like to serve on the city’s boards and commissions.

Current openings are available on the Financial Advisory Board, Sister Cities Commission, and Special Events Community Arts Commission.

Applicants are reviewed by the mayor with input from city council liaisons, department directors, and staff liaisons. Those appointed by the mayor must then be approved by city council. Applications can be filled out on the city’s website.

How IPSD 204 is using tech to improve transportation

Despite the rising cost of bus transportation for students across the state, officials in Indian Prairie School District 204 say they’re finding ways to innovate, improve safety, and increase accessibility.

Those include stop-arm cameras, bus arrival timing apps, and the district’s first electric bus.

Naperville 203 celebrates health clinic for employees

Naperville School District 203 recently celebrated the opening of its Marathon Health Clinic with a ribbon-cutting at the new facility, which offers primary care to health insurance participants and their dependents across all four labor unions in the district.

Superintendent Dan Bridges called the new health care center a “great resource” dedicated to keeping educators and school staff members healthy.

“We’re proud to provide a space that puts our staff first,” Bridges said. “Here’s to many more years of wellness.”

Naperville student among winners in kids’ magazine art contest

Kennedy Junior High Student Benjamin Kwack was recently named one of the winners in an art contest held by Cricket magazine.

