2024 Park District budget | Granger Middle School Principal Awarded | Exam Cram

Naperville Park District 2024 Budget and Appropriation Ordinance

The Naperville Park District Board of Park Commissioners met on Thursday, Dec. 14, and approved the 2024 Budget and Appropriation Ordinance.

In 2024, capital funding will be used for a number of projects, including the renovation of playgrounds at eight parks. Site improvements will begin at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots. There will also be improvements to the Marie Todd Practice Facility at Naperbrook Golf Course along with a upgrade to the irrigation system.

In the new year, the park district will celebrate the Frank J. Rus Pavilion opening at Knoch Knolls Park and the Rothermel Family Skate Facility at Centennial Park. More information can be found on the Naperville Park District website.

Naperville Park District to partner with DuPage County on three stormwater improvement projects

Also at last week’s meeting, commissioners approved a collaboration with the DuPage County Stormwater Management Department on three improvement projects.

Each project will improve the capacity to manage stormwater and enhance water quality and shoreline environment. Projects will start with removing invasive and declining plants and trees that allow erosion, followed by planting native vegetation to avoid future erosion.

The shoreline restoration projects will be at Brighton Ridge Park, Stanford Meadows, and the West Branch of the DuPage River at the Riverwalk. Projects at Brighton Ridge Park and Stanford Meadows will be completed next year and the DuPage River project will begin after the permitting phase.

District 203’s 2023 levy set; will be revisited in early 2024

Existing taxpayers within Naperville School District 203’s boundaries could experience a levy increase of up to 5%, based on a plan that was set in motion at Monday’s board of education meeting. A resolution proposing a total of $293.2 million levy across all funds was approved.

The figure is based on several factors, including the consumer-price index increase, anticipated net new construction, and equalized assessed valuation figures. The board has been reviewing the levy proposal over three consecutive meetings.

At Monday’s meeting, a public hearing was held. No one spoke for or against the proposal at the meeting, though the district did receive one comment via email, suggesting the board should consider trimming administrative staffing. The levy will be revisited in early 2024 after county clerks have determined the final net new construction figures.

Granger Middle School principal receives award

At their meeting on Monday night, Indian Prarie School District 204 board members congratulated Granger Principal, Al Davenport on being named the DuPage Region Middle School Principal of the Year.

The award comes from the Illinois Principals Association, and honors principals who have made a positive impact on both their students, as well as the learning community.

Exam Cram at the Naperville Public Library

It’s final exam week for many high school students, and the Naperville Public Library is hosting ‘Exam Cram.’

The program will run until Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the 95th Street Library and through Thursday, Dec. 21, at Nichols Library. Group study tables are available, with staff assistance and snacks on hand.

Further details can be found on the Naperville Public Library website.