5th Avenue discussions planned | Global leaders visit | Duck artist at work

Panel discussions planned to discuss 5th Avenue redevelopment

The Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit organization, will facilitate a two-day series of panel discussions next month to explore future possibilities for a vacant set of parcels on 5th Avenue.

The parcels in question are on a 13-acre site and have been discussed for years, with a series of on-again, off-again talks about redevelopment efforts.

Find out more the Urban Land Institute’s upcoming study.

Global leaders visit Naperville to explore potential economic partnerships

More than 60 government and business leaders from around the world came together in Naperville last week for part of the Americas Competitiveness Exchange.

The week-long program gives senior-level decision makers a chance to explore a particular region’s projects, investments, economics, and entrepreneurships, along with potential collaboration opportunities.

Learn more about the visit.

How IPSD 204 could turn projected budget deficits into surpluses

There’s better news now in the financial forecast for Indian Prairie School District 204 than there was a few months ago, officials said Monday, resulting in projected balanced budgets instead of deficits for the next five years.

Find out what changed to create the turnaround.

Naperville artist paints duck sculpture with hopes of making a splash

A Naperville artist is working on what might be the wildest art project this side of the pond, hoping to make a splash with her painted duck sculpture.

Margaret Rubin is painting one of the 18 ducks that will be flocking to downtown Naperville as part of its annual summer sculpture tradition.

Get a look at her work in progress.

Waubonsie Valley alum Harper Cole rises from Arkansas walk-on to Illinois coach

A three-year varsity letter winner for Waubonsie Valley football is now building up other players as an offensive skill and special teams coach at the University of Illinois.

Harper Cole’s football journey included a stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks, where the coaching bug took root.

Find out more about Cole’s passion for football and coaching.