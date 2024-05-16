$70K in losses in business fire | Fallen officers remembered | New Solstice Century ride

$70K in losses in fire at Naperville furniture refinishing business Tuesday night

A Naperville furniture refinishing business sustained about $70,000 in property and content loss after a fire on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the commercial building at 450 W. 5th Ave, Unit 576, around 10 p.m. after a fire alarm was activated. Once crews arrived, they discovered the odor of smoke, and saw that the sprinkler system in the building had been activated, according to a news release. After forcing their way in, crews found the fire was contained to just that unit. It was brought under control by 10:23 p.m.

The unit was empty at the time, and no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Fallen officers remembered in Naperville on Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Naperville Police Department had its annual Peace Officers Memorial Observance on Wednesday morning.

It’s a ceremony held on May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day, to honor the law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Watch the full ceremony, which included speeches from Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres and Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli.

Will County Forest Preserve’s Take It Outside Challenge wins award

The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s 2023 Take It Outside Challenge has won the Outstanding Environmental Education Program Award from the Illinois Park and Recreation Association (IPRA).

The award was presented at an IPRA awards ceremony held Thursday, May 9, in Channahon.

The Take It Outside Challenge was launched in 2023, and challenged the public to complete missions throughout the forest preserve district, to earn points and prizes. A total of 117,000 mission submissions were received by the end of 2023.

This year’s challenge is currently underway, with the Spring Fling seasonal component continuing until June 15, with summer and fall options to follow.

DuPage “Click It or Ticket” campaign for Memorial Day

From now through Memorial Day the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up its enforcement efforts against motorists not wearing seatbelts.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign reminds those on the road to buckle up as a life-saving measure in case of a crash. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, in 2022, there were 300 fatalities in Illinois which involved unrestrained passengers.

New Solstice Century ride coming to the area this summer

A new event is coming to the Naperville area this summer to help celebrate the longest day of the year. The Solstice Century invites community members to sign up to bike a “century ride” of 100 miles on Friday, June 21, all for a good cause.

Local businessman Zac Larson, co-founder of IntentGen Financial Partners, created the ride to combine his love of cycling with his desire to raise money for local charities that focus on mental health and community services.

As fitting for the longest day of the year, there will be lots of extra time to complete the ride (not a race), as it is an all-day event. It’s centered at Arranmore Farm & Polo Club in Oswego, with a figure 8 route taking participants back and forth to the farm. Riders, capped at 100, will participate for free, but are asked to raise a minimum of $1,000 for select nonprofits. More information is available on the Solstice Century event website.

Rothermel Family Skate Facility Plaza improvements

The Naperville Park Board at its meeting on Thursday, May 9, issued a $58,968 contract to a firm for work on the Rothermel Family Skate Facility Plaza that is being installed at Centennial Park, 500 Jackson Ave.

The skate park project includes the installation of concrete retaining walls, pavers, landscaping and assorted site improvements to the general area.

Innovation Landscape, which provided the lowest quote, was the winning bidder. Six other contractors provided bids as well, with the highest topping out at $269,941.

Dia del Niño celebration this Saturday at 95th Street Library

Alliance of Latinos Motivating Action in the Suburbs (ALMAS) is partnering with the Naperville Public Library for a celebration of Dia del Niño, also known as Children’s Day, on May 18.

The event will take place at the 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature bilingual storytime, bilingual family yoga sessions, face painting, a reptile show, traditional Latin American games and dance, and kids crafts and activities.

The event is free with no tickets needed, but space is limited.