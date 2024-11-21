Affordable housing pivot | Chick-fil-A approved | Christkindlmarket Aurora opening

Council opts for affordable housing catalog for developers rather than incentive ordinance

A catalog highlighting Naperville’s commitment to affordable housing projects within the city is being created in lieu of an ordinance that would have brought procedural changes to the way the developments are reviewed within local government.

The Naperville City Council cast a narrow vote in support of the pivot at Tuesday’s meeting.

The group had been grappling with next steps for the proposed Affordable Housing Incentive Program (AHIP) that would have amended the city’s municipal code and encouraged the production and availability of new affordable residential units by offering economic incentives, as long as the units were available to low- and moderate-income households for at least 30 years. Under the proposal, neither the Planning and Zoning Commission nor the City Council would have had a direct say on the specificity of projects falling within AHIP.

On a 5-4 vote, Mayor Scott Wehrli received majority support on the council to substitute the ordinance with a directive to city staff to create and provide a catalog for potential residential developers highlighting where affordable housing strategies have been successfully incorporated and approved in the city.

Second Chick-fil-A in Naperville moves forward

Chick-fil-A will soon have a second location in Naperville, following final action at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting. The Atlanta-based chain of chicken restaurants is constructing a drive through-only operation at the site of the former Taps N Tenders restaurant, 3320 S. Route 59.

Restaurant representatives will raze the existing Taps N Tenders building and construct a new 2,936-square-foot facility that will feature a walk-up window and outdoor patio space for pedestrians and bicyclists. The Planning and Zoning Commission gave the project a favorable recommendation last month.

Chick-fil-A representatives went before Naperville officials this spring and received approval to operate a larger 5,025-square-foot restaurant with indoor seating at the Iroquois Center development at 1159 E. Ogden Ave.

Naperville School District 203 levy could increase 3.81%

Naperville School District 203 could increase its 2024 property tax levy by 3.81%, based on a proposal presented at Monday’s board of education meeting. The figure is tied to several factors, including the consumer price index increase as of December 2023 and the amount of new construction within the district’s boundaries.

Based on preliminary details, the average District 203 taxpayer could see a 3.4% increase in District 203’s levy, though the actual impact it would have on an individual tax bill would hinge on assessment data. Property taxes comprise about 85% of District 203’s revenue.

The board is slated to act on the levy figure at its next meeting on Dec. 16, which gives officials enough time to send the certified figure to county clerks by Dec. 31. If adopted as-is, the 3.81% increase could be decreased in March when the final rate of new construction is revealed.

Christkindlmarket Aurora opens on Friday

The Aurora outpost of Christkindlmarket opens Friday, Nov. 22, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway.

The seasonal German-style outdoor market will offer more than 55 vendors this year, along with photo ops, food, live entertainment, and family activities.

The market will be open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some special hours for specific dates, noted on the event website. Christkindlmarket Aurora will run through Dec. 24.

KidsMatter honors 23 Naperville-area students with Youth Service Award

KidsMatter recognized 23 teens for their outstanding volunteer contributions to local nonprofits with the 2024 Youth Service Award.

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli and City Council members joined KidsMatter on Monday for this year’s ceremony, held on Monday in the council chambers.

View the full list of recipients and the organizations they served.

A proclamation for Naperville Special Olympics Day

The Naperville City Council declared Nov. 19 as Special Olympics Day within the community, based on a proclamation presented at Tuesday’s meeting. The recognition places a spotlight on Special Olympics and its global influence of providing a high-quality training and competitive activities for people with and without intellectual disabilities.

Naperville’s proclamation specifically pays tribute to Special Olympics Illinois, which has more than 55,000 athletes, volunteers and coaches. It also recognizes Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 for their roles in providing such sports as track and field, bowling, swimming, basketball and soccer for local Special Olympians.