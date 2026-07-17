Air quality alert continues | Library support for parking deck | Scam alert

Air quality alert continues through midnight

An air quality alert remains in effect for the Naperville area through midnight on Friday, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to seep into the region. As of 9 a.m., the air quality index for Naperville was 435, in the hazardous level.

The poor air quality has caused several venues to close to the public for the day, including The Morton Arboretum and Cosley Zoo. In Naperville, Centennial Beach and the Paddleboat Quarry will be closed through the early afternoon, with officials reassessing conditions through the day to determine if they might open later in the afternoon. Updates on park district programs will be posted on its cancellations and closures page.

Forecasters are saying visibility could improve from mid-morning through the early afternooon thanks to expected winds blowing smoke to the northeast. However the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said the air quality forecast for the day is still for the “unhealthy” reading, and that outdoor activities should be limited.

Naperville library board voices support for Nichols Library parking deck

The Naperville Public Library Board of Trustees signaled its support for a new Nichols Library parking deck, unanimously approving a letter to be given to Mayor Scott Wehrli and the city council expressing its backing.

The proposed project is one that’s been brought up before, with plans first drawn up in 2008.

Learn more about the parking deck and why supporters say it’s needed.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Office warns against scams

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be wary of scams in which individuals impersonate law enforcement agents, sometimes purporting to be with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, and often using names of real government employees.

The scam calls typically use scenarios such as failure to report for jury duty, an outstanding arrest warrant, missed court appearance, or a supposed arrest of a family member needing bail to ask the target of the scam for money.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement will never contact an individual by phone, email, or text to request immediate payment in these situations.

Top bond ratings for Naperville – state’s second-largest retail economy

Ahead of a planned bond issuance to support ongoing projects for its electric and water utilities, the city of Naperville has once again received the highest available bond ratings from two ratings agencies.

Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings and Moody’s Ratings gave the city AAA and Aaa ratings, respectively, for its general obligation bonds.

Read more about what earned the city the high marks.

Naperville businessman Ray Kinney to chair North Central College board

A Naperville businessman has been elected as chair of the North Central College Board of Trustees. J. Raymond “Ray” Kinney III takes on the leadership role, following the end of Michael Naset’s two-year term.

Find out more about his involvement with the board and thoughts on the new position.

Naperville siblings run Hope for Youth school supply drive

Two Naperville siblings founded Hope for Youth, a nonprofit to support families in need. As part of their efforts, they’re running a school supply drive, collecting donations through July 20.

Hear more about their group and the other initiatives they’ve started to make a difference.