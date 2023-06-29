Air quality alert continues | Missing woman | Municipal Band concert canceled

Air quality alert continues another day

It’s another day of unhealthy air quality for Naperville and the surrounding areas.

The air quality alert for our region has been extended until midnight tonight, due to the continued effects of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Learn more about where to check current levels and what precautions you can take.

Naperville Municipal Band concert tonight canceled

And due to that poor air quality, the Naperville Municipal Band has decided to cancel tonight’s outdoor patriotic concert.

The free concert has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 6. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Naperville’s Central Park.

Missing Glen Ellyn woman’s car last seen in Naperville

The Glen Ellyn Police Department is asking the public to help them find a 72-year-old Glen Ellyn woman who has been reported missing. Her car was last seen in Naperville on June 27. See images of both her and her car, along with information on whom to call if she is spotted.

DuPage County State’s Attorney to seek reelection

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin has announced that he will be seeking reelection.

Berlin was first appointed to the position in 2010, and has since been elected three times, in 2012, 2016, and 2020. The Republican from Downers Grove is hoping to land a fourth, four-year term in 2024.

Tallgrass Lakes Playground open for play

The Naperville Park District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the reopening of the Tallgrass Lakes Playground. Take a look at all the new features now open for play.

Naperville athletes on All-State Water Polo teams

The Illinois All-State Water Polo teams were honored earlier this month with several local athletes making the list.

Naperville Central had two selections on the girls’ side, with senior Allie Guccione making the fourth team and senior Juliana Russo making the second team. Naperville North seniors Caroline Pendlay and Sophie Raquel were both third-team selections and junior Kelsey Wessel was named first-team All-State.

On the boys’ side, Naperville Central again had two selections with senior Mason Schmitt making the third team and senior Zach Gabel being named to the second team. The sectional champions from Naperville North had three players make the list with junior Brett Grady making the third team and sophomores Jack Reif and Mason Hofmann each making the All-State first team.