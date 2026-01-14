Alleged sexual assault at Walgreens | Coyote sightings up | Valentines for seniors

Two teens charged in alleged sexual assault at Naperville Walgreens

Two teens from Lisle have been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in the restroom of a Naperville Walgreens.

17-year-old James Patterson and the unnamed 15-year-old made their first court appearances on Tuesday.

Calls for coyotes, Naperville Police Department seeing seasonal uptick

It’s coyote breeding season, which means residents in the Naperville area could be seeing more of the wild animal.

The Naperville Police Department said they receive an increased number of calls about coyotes this time of year.

IPSD 204 plans transition to new middle school social studies curriculum

Indian Prairie School District 204 is planning to transition to a new social studies curriculum for its middle school students.

More than 130 teachers signed up to pilot the update last fall.

Park district accepting park pavilion rental requests

The Naperville Park District is now accepting rental requests from Naperville residents for park pavilions for the spring season, running April 1 through May 31. Nonresidents can submit applications starting on Jan. 15.

There’s a total of seven to choose from: the DuPage River Park Pavilion, Frontier Sports Complex – East Pavilion, Knoch Knolls Frank J. Rus Pavilion, Knoch Knolls Park Lower Grove, Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, Seager Park Pavilion, and the Wolf’s Crossing Community Park Pavilion.

Those looking to rent a pavilion need to do so 21 days in advance, and be at least 21 years old. More information and online applications are available on the park district website.

Collection underway for valentine cards for seniors

State Senator Laura Ellman is spearheading a valentine card collection drive for seniors. She’s asking the public to write handmade or store-bought cards for seniors and those in long-term care facilities to distribute on Valentine’s Day. Children can also take part.

Cards can be mailed or dropped off now through Feb. 11 at the senator’s office at 24W500 Maple Ave., Suite 215, Naperville, IL 60540.