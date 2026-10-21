Alo Yoga burglary | Blue Ribbon for Builta | D203 eyes social media lawsuit

Two women charged in Naperville Alo Yoga burglary, high-speed chase

Two women have been accused of stealing roughly $1,700 of merchandise from the Alo Yoga store in Naperville on Monday, then leading police on a high-speed chase.

Find out more about the incident.

IPSD 204 school selected as 2026 Blue Ribbon School

Indian Prairie School District 204’s Wayne Builta Elementary has been selected as a 2026 Governor’s Blue Ribbon School by the Illinois State Board of Education and the Governor’s Office.

This year’s list includes 16 public schools and eight private institutions from communities around the state.

Learn more about the honor.

Naperville 203 eyes joining social media lawsuit

Naperville School District 203 could join a lawsuit alleging social media companies have impacted students’ mental health, based on a proposal presented at Monday’s board of education meeting.

The board gave Superintendent Dan Bridges the authority to engage with legal counsel to further explore the proposal before an official agreement is presented for action.

Read more about the potential lawsuit participation and what board members had to say about it.

Naperville Riverwalk Commission stands by full south extension amid cost increases

Riverwalk commissioners stood by their decision last week for the full end-to-end south extension of the Naperville Riverwalk, stretching from Hillside Road to Martin Avenue.

The group had taken a look at alternatives due to an increase in the cost of the project.

Find out more about the planned project and why they’ve stuck with the full concept.

Illinois drivers advised to stay vigilant as deer activity peaks this fall

The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources are reminding drivers to keep their eyes on the road as deer activity peaks starting in autumn.

Both groups said Illinoisans can expect to see more deer on roads across the state as mating season begins, sending them on the move.

Read recommendations about what to watch for and what to do if you do hit a deer.