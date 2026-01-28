Amazon Fresh closures | Sentencing in home invasion | Power snack program

Naperville Amazon Fresh locations among nationwide closures by company

The two Amazon Fresh locations in Naperville, on Ogden Avenue and Route 59, will both be closing.

The closures are part of the company’s nationwide plan to shutter all of its brick-and-mortar Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores.

Find out why Amazon is taking this action and what it plans to do next.

Man sentenced to 20 years for Naperville home invasion

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for breaking into a home his ex-girlfriend was living in.

At the time of the crime in August of 2022, 28-year-old Adam Stone had been on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery charges in April of that same year.

Learn more about the incident.

Agreement to sync up public safety radio systems

Naperville’s new public safety radio system is slated to go live late this year, and the upgrade is expected to break down barriers with neighboring jurisdictions, based on details attached to an intergovernmental agreement.

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 20, approved intergovernmental agreements with Will County and the Western Will County Communication Center for public safety radio talk groups as the new radio system goes live in the fourth quarter of this year.

Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said the agreements will strengthen mutual aid and coordination during large-scale incidents with the various fire agencies serving communities in the western portion of Will County.

Metea Valley cafeteria to pilot ‘power snack’ option after school

Metea Valley High School will be piloting a “power snack” option for those who stay after school for athletics and activities.

The idea was inspired by a senior student as a way to provide a food option that would be more nutritious than what’s found in the school’s vending machines.

Learn more about the power snacks and when Metea plans to test them out.

Contracts issued for playground renovation projects

The Naperville Park District has inked contracts related to five playground improvement projects on the docket this year. The park board at its Thursday, Jan. 22, meeting authorized a series of play equipment purchases at the sites.

A combined $621,534.31 in purchase orders were approved at the meeting for new playground equipment at Apache Park, 1567 Apache Drive; Burr Oak, 432 Villa Ave.; Fox Hill Greens, 1635 Brookdale Road; Queensbury Greens, 1520 Brookdale Road; and Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave.

The equipment purchases are one of multiple steps for the impending work. In the months ahead, construction contacts for the removal of old equipment and installation of the new structures will be presented to the board. Work on the individual playground sites is slated to begin this spring and summer.

District 203 launches Unified Special Olympics team

For the first time, Naperville School District 203 has fielded a team in the Special Olympics Unified Program — in which general education peers compete alongside Special Olympics athletes in pairs.

Calling it the “true definition of inclusion in sports,” school board members celebrated Special Olympics Unified participants with certificates during a meeting last week.

Recognized athletes were part of a group called Team 203 Fire, which competed in the cornhole program during a regional Special Olympics Unified tournament late last year at North Central College.