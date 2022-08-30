Anderson Drops Out | Last Fling | Social in the Park

Anderson Drops Out

Naperville Republican Janice Anderson has ended her campaign for a seat on the DuPage County Board. Anderson, a former one-term county board member, has taken a new job with the consulting firm Egon Zehnder. She said in a statement to the Daily Herald, “I didn’t take the decision lightly, but I am withdrawing for personal reasons relating to my new career position.” Anderson is the second Republican candidate to exit the District 5 race. Rich Janor bowed out after being chosen as the new Republican nominee for state representative in the 41st District. Currently the only remaining GOP candidate in the District 5 field is Patty Gustin, who currently serves on the Naperville City Council. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, tomorrow is the last day for the DuPage County GOP organization to fill the vacancies in the ballot through nomination. The Illinois primary election is on November 8, 2022.

Last Fling

The Last Fling returns this weekend, bringing four days of family fun. The annual event put together by the Naperville Jaycees, will feature live music, food, an entertainment area for kids, and a carnival. All the fun takes place near downtown Naperville alongside Jackson Avenue. It’s topped off on Monday with the Labor Day Parade kicking off at 10 a.m. on Mill Street near Naperville North High School, and ending near Naperville Central High School. The parade will be broadcast live on air and online on the NCTV17 Facebook page. More information is available on The Last Fling’s website.

Will County Survey

Will County residents involved with paratransit or dial-a-ride services are encouraged to take part in the Paratransit Integration and Efficiency Study. The survey hopes to identify gaps in service and review alternatives, as well as evaluate the existing services. Dial-a-ride provides on-demand, flexible service to travelers with mobility limitations that prevent them from accessing scheduled buses. The survey will be available until October 5 on the Will County website.

Social in the Park

The Naperville Police Foundation is hosting a Social in the Park on September 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The free event will take place at Country Lakes Park at 1835 N. Aurora Road. Naperville residents will be able to talk with the foundation’s board of directors and members of the police department about how they will continue to promote safety in the community. Sliders from Mission BBQ and ice cream from Oberweis Dairy will be provided.