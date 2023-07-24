Apartment kitchen fire | Halal Festival | Lyndie Lobdell invited to Team USA

Apartment kitchen fire causes $50k in damages

A kitchen fire in a Naperville apartment Sunday night caused about $50,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to an apartment building on the 1500 block of Country Lakes Drive just after 9:20 p.m. after receiving an automatic fire alarm notification. Fire crews identified a kitchen fire in a first-floor unit of the building.

The fire was deemed under control within 20 minutes of the initial alarm. The apartment was deemed uninhabitable, but the rest of the building was allowed to be reoccupied.

No one was injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Naperville’s first-ever Halal Festival on August 5

The inaugural Naperville Halal Festival will be at Frontier Park on Saturday, August 5 from noon to 8 p.m. Read more about the festival hosted by the Illinois Muslim Chamber of Commerce.

Naperville Police Department offers safety tips for college-bound students

On Thursday, the Naperville Police Department (NPD) gave safety tips to incoming college students and their parents at the 95th Street Library. Read more about the guidance from crime prevention specialists at the NPD.

2023 Senior of the Year nominations sought

The Naperville Senior Task Force is seeking nominations for its 2023 Senior of the Year award.

Nominees must be a Naperville resident who is 65 years or older, with a history of community service and giving back selflessly.

Nomination forms and submission information can be found on the city’s website. Nominations are due by August 31. The two winners – one man and one woman – will receive their awards during the October 17 Naperville City Council meeting.

Lyndie Lobdell invited to Team USA Hockey Women’s National Festival

Former Metea Valley High School standout Lyndie Lobdell, now a senior defender on the Penn State women’s hockey team, has been invited to the 2023 Team USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.

The festival is part of the process of determining who will make the Women’s National team. Lobdell won gold with the Team USA U-18 team in 2020.